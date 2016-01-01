InventoryWe are a resale marketplace, not a box office or venue. Ticket prices may exceed face value. This site is not owned by Legacy Arena.
Legacy Arena
Address2100 Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North Birmingham, AL 35203 United States
Legacy Arena Info
The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex BJCC is a sports, convention and entertainment complex located in Birmingham, Alabama. It consists of a 17,000 seat arena, a 3,000 seat concert hall, a 220,000 square foot exhibition hall, a 1,000 seat theater and various banquet and meeting rooms and other facilities. The Legacy Arena at the BJCC is the premier venue for all the biggest concerts and traveling family shows.
